Look: Ryan Day Reveals He Was Fined For Skipping ESPN Show

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was such an important recruit for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day that he was willing to surrender his own money to land him.

Before anyone gets the wrong idea, no, Day didn't pay Stroud directly. But he did incur a fine for missing a media obligation so he could have an in-home visit with the four-star prospect.

Day revealed today that he missed ESPN's annual college football awards show a couple of years ago because he was set to visit Stroud. As a result, he was fined for his absence.

It sounds like the Big Ten issued the fine, but Day said the penalty was "worth it."

Tough to argue with that logic from Day. Stroud was the No. 2 Pro-Style quarterback and No. 42 overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

He's been exceptional since arriving in Columbus. Since the start of the 2021 season, Stroud has thrown for 6,458 yards, 72 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions.

We'd say Day chose wisely that night.