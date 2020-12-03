Look: SEC Network Analyst Takes A Shot At Ohio State

Earlier this week, the College Football Playoff committee released its latest rankings with little change among the top 10 teams.

Alabama retained the No. 1 spot after a dominant victory over the Auburn Tigers last weekend. Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State rounded out the top four.

The biggest question mark remaining among the top four is whether or not Ohio State will be able to play the rest of its season. The Buckeyes are scheduled to face off against Michigan State this weekend.

However, next week’s game against Michigan is in danger as the Wolverines deal with COVID-19 issues. If Ohio State isn’t able to play a full schedule, one SEC Network analyst doesn’t think the Buckeyes should make the playoff.

Here’s what Peter Burns had to say on Twitter:

“In Week 9 of 2017 3rd ranked Ohio State lost by 31 to unranked Iowa. In Week 8 of 2018 2nd ranked Ohio State lost by 29 to unranked Purdue. There is NO WAY I’m willing to rubber stamp Buckeyes a Playoff spot if they don’t play a similar amount of games as other playoff contenders.”

Burns later suggested he hopes Ohio State can complete a full season and eventually win the Big Ten title.

“I’m 100% pulling for Ohio State to finish their schedule as should every college football fan,” he said, noting that the Big Ten and Pac-12 might not be playing if not for the Buckeyes’ insistence on playing in 2020.

Leaving an undefeated Ohio State team – even if the Buckeyes aren’t eligible for the Big Ten title – would be an interesting decision from the committee.