Look: Sideline Photo Shows How Much Pain Justin Fields Is In

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is single-handedly orchestrating a heroic effort against the Clemson Tigers tonight, but at a cost.

Fields took a massive hit to the side mid-section during the first half of the Sugar Bowl. Clemson linebacker James Skalski led with the crown of his helmet to deliver the blow and was ejected because of it.

The Ohio State quarterback was clearly in pain following the vicious hit. He’s remained in pain throughout the game – it’s clear he’s dealing with some sort of setback because of the blow.

A new sideline photo shows just how much pain Fields is currently dealing with. Check it out below.

Might be in a bit of pain pic.twitter.com/mecGG7KUE0 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 2, 2021

Let’s hope Justin Fields can heal up soon. The Buckeyes need him at full strength when they take on Alabama in the national championship.

The Tide looked dominant against No. 4 Notre Dame on Friday. Alabama notched a 31-14 win over the Fighting Irish and didn’t even play its best game in the process.

Alabama’s offensive trio of Mac Jones, Najee Harris and Devonta Smith is as good as it gets. The Buckeyes will certainly have their hands full.

Ohio State is no slouch, though. It made Clemson look unworthy of its playoff selection Friday night. It’s been a while since the Tigers were so uncompetitive in such a high-stakes game.

Right now, Fields needs to ensure he avoids any further big hits against Clemson. He then needs to rest up and get healthy for the national championship game against Nick Saban and the Tide.