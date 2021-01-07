Look: The National Championship Game Field Is Ready

The College Football Playoff National Championship field is ready for Monday’s game.

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will meet the third-ranked (or eleventh-ranked if you ask Dabo Swinney) Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium in just four days.

Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14 while Ohio State beat Clemson 49-28 in the semifinal games to advance to the championship.

In preparation for Monday’s title game, the College Football Playoff has completed the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Take a look below.

Hard Rock Stadium also hosted last year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. It proved to be one of the best big-game venues in years.

Monday’s championship game should provide a similar atmosphere – albeit with just 16,000 fans in attendance. Let’s just hope the game is as thrilling as Super Bowl LIV was.

Alabama and Ohio State field two of the best rosters in college football. The Crimson Tide rely on a three-headed offensive monster featuring quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is led by superstar quarterback Justin Fields. The Buckeyes’ signal-caller threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns against Clemson’s vaunted defense last week. Running back Trey Sermon also had another breakout game, rushing for 193 yards and a score.

Expect a high-scoring affair next Monday, Jan. 11 when the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium. The game’s coverage kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.