Nebraska’s 2020 college football season started off with a dud, as the Huskers were blown out by Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes beat the Huskers, 52-17, in a game that was close for the first half before opening up in the final quarters.

There were some questionable calls that went Ohio State’s way. Most notably, a couple of targeting calls led to ejections in the Nebraska secondary. While Huskers fans were not happy with those calls, the game was being lost anyway.

Don’t tell that to legendary Huskers quarterback Tommie Frazier, though. The national title-winning quarterback had quite the postgame message for Ohio State.

OK then.

Huskers head coach Scott Frost, meanwhile, was more complimentary of Ohio State.

“I was happy with how they competed,” Frost said of his team. “I thought we tackled pretty well, but we gave up a lot of yards. I don’t know if that’s because we were playing such a good team. A ton of credit to them, their quarterback, the speed they have at their skill (positions). I think they have a lot of future pros on their team. At times, I thought the defense played well and battled, but we’ve gotta get more stops than that.”

Nebraska will look to get its first win of the season next Saturday against Wisconsin.