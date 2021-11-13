Ohio State freshman phenom TreVeyon Henderson got a bit too excited after one of his touchdown runs versus Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the dangerous No. 19 Purdue Boilermakers in Columbus today. The Buckeyes were on a mission to prove they belong in the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback CJ Stroud got the scoring going with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson early in the first quarter. A few minutes later, Henderson scored on a three-yard touchdown run.

The Ohio State freshman running back tossed the ball to the ref after getting into the end-zone. He accidentally hit the ref in the face with the ball, though. Take a look.

Whoops. Luckily the ref resisted throwing a flag. There was nothing wrong with what TreVeyon Henderson did in the first place.

Henderson, meanwhile, has quickly become one of the best running backs in college football this season.

The five star shot out of a cannon for a 57-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

TreVeyon Henderson is the fastest man alive pic.twitter.com/6ROnRM8LXW — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 13, 2021

As Henderson continues getting better, so does the Ohio State offense.

The Buckeyes are in a prime position to get into the College Football Playoff, despite their early-season loss to now No. 3 Oregon.

The good news for Ohio State is it controls its own destiny. If the Buckeyes win out, they’re probably getting into the four-team postseason.

No. 4 Ohio State leads No. 19 Purdue 21-7 at the end of the first quarter on ABC.