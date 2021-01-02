Look: Trey Sermon’s Reaction To Overturned Call Is Going Viral

On Friday night, Clemson entered the Sugar Bowl as a touchdown favorite against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes clearly didn’t get that memo. Ohio State was dominant in the first half en route to a 35-14 halftime lead.

Early in the second half, Clemson responded with a touchdown and cut Ohio State’s lead to just 14 points. On the very next possession, Ohio State running back trey Sermon appeared to rip off a long touchdown run.

Unfortunately, the star running back was ruled down and the touchdown was reversed. Cameras caught his reaction was the call was reversed and he gave a perfect look to all of the fans watching from home.

Check it out.

Sermon’s reaction immediately went viral on social media.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields suffered a nasty shot to his ribs during the first half. It was Sermon who took over after that, leading the Buckeyes to their extensive lead.

Through nearly three quarters of play, Sermon racked up 149 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He also has four receptions for 61 yards, giving him over 200 yards of total offense against one of the best defenses in the country.

Ohio State is dominating the No. 2 team in the country. The Buckeyes hold a 42-21 lead late in the third quarter.