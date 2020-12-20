Look: Urban Meyer Has Message For Ohio State Fans

Urban Meyer has a message for Buckeye Nation following Ohio State’s Big Ten Championship Game win against Northwestern Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes most likely cemented their place in the College Football Playoff on Saturday. Ohio State is 6-0, has a conference championship on its resume and has blown out almost all of its opponents this season.

Now, Ohio State will await its playoff fate. The Buckeyes could face a number of possible opponents, including Clemson or even Alabama if the Tide fall to the Gators in the SEC Championship Game. Either way, Ohio State will spend the rest of its Saturday celebrating its Big Ten Championship Game.

Meyer sent a message to Buckeye Nation following OSU’s Big Ten title. Check it out below.

What’s the best thing about 6-0… — Urban ❌eyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) December 19, 2020

The real season now begins for Ohio State. The Buckeyes haven’t faced too many quality opponents this season. We’ll see if it catches up to them in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State earned a playoff berth last season and wound up losing to Clemson after Justin Fields threw a game-costing interception late in the fourth quarter. There’s a strong chance Fields and the Buckeyes will have a shot to avenge their loss to Clemson in this year’s playoff.

As long as Alabama wins the SEC title, it’ll stay put as the No. 1 seed. Clemson would then move to No. 2 while Ohio State jumps to No. 3 following Notre Dame’s loss.

We could get an Ohio State-Clemson rematch come playoff time in just a few short weeks.