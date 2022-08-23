Look: Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Ryan Day

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Offensive coordinator Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes listens as head coach Urban Meyer answers a question during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference Meyer announced his retirement and Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer brought Ryan Day to Ohio State as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017.

Day later succeeded him as the Buckeyes' head coach following the 2018 season. Since then, while he hasn't matched Meyer's national title, Day has kept Ohio State among the elite in college football.

Fittingly, "elite" was the word that Meyer used to describe his former pupil during a Tuesday morning appearance on "Don't @ Me" with Dan Dakich.

“I just like to use the word elite. He was an elite offensive coach," Meyer said, via 247Sports. "There’s a lot of elite offensive coaches. I loved his work ethic. I loved the fact he’s a player-first coach like we all were at Ohio State. Wanted to make sure he carried on the infrastructure of safety of players in the offseason and nutritional that makes Ohio State if not the top program, one of the top two programs in America.

"He also had a great infrastructure around him and he kept those guys. He makes good decisions. This is a big year for him. I love Ryan Day and we’re still extremely close. They are loaded right now."

Ohio State enters the 2022 season as the No. 2 team in both major polls. The Buckeyes are still smarting from losing to Michigan and failing to win the Big Ten title in 2021.

They will be expected to regain their status atop the league this fall, as well as challenge Alabama and Georgia for the national title.

"I think they’re every bit on the talent level of Alabama right now," Meyer told Dakich this morning.