On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament rolled on with NCAA Tournament hopes on the line for several teams.

Lower seeds like Minnesota and Penn State were clinging to hopes of winning the conference tournament for a chance to join the Big Dance. Unfortunately for both programs, Ohio State and Wisconsin were just too tough respectively.

No. 5 Ohio State held off a late Minnesota charge en route to a 79-75 win. Penn State jumped out to an early lead against Wisconsin, but the Badgers stormed back to a 75-74 win.

Elsewhere in the conference, No. 7 Rutgers used a strong second half to take down Indiana by a final score of 61-50.

Meanwhile, Michigan State and Maryland faced off in a game that stole the early headlines. The Terrapins handled their business, taking down Tom Izzo and company with a 68-57 win.

With Thursday’s action in the rearview, let’s take a look at what the conference quarterfinals will bring.

Here’s the schedule for Friday:

Maryland vs. Michigan at 11:30 a.m. ET on Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Purdue at 2:00 p.m. ET on BTN

Rutgers vs. Illinois at 6:30 p.m. ET on BTN

Wisconsin vs. Iowa at 9:00 p.m. ET on BTN

It’s a full slate of action that pits many of the conference’s best teams against tough competition.

Michigan and Illinois are currently in line for No. 1 seeds when the NCAA Tournament kicks off. A deep run in the Big Ten tournament wouldn’t hurt their resumes.

Who will be crowned the Big Ten champ when all is said and done?