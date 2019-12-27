Louis Riddick: Ohio State Has Coaching Advantage Over Clemson

The College Football Playoff is nearly here. In a little over 24 hours, the CFP semi-final games will get going. No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 3 Clemson in the most highly anticipated bowl game of the season.

Both teams have elite quarterbacks, a dominant defense and play-makers on offense. The Tigers and Buckeyes have combined to go 26-0 this season. On paper, this playoff matchup is as about as even as it gets.

But ESPN football analyst Louis Riddick thinks Ohio State has a major advantage in one key area – coaching. Despite Dabo Swinney’s recent success – which includes two national championships in the last five years – Riddick trusts Ryan Day more in Saturday’s big game.

“In these kinds of games, when they’re so closely-contested and so evenly-matched, where are you going to go to find where the competitive advantage lies?,” Riddick said, via 247Sports. “For me, it always lies with the big men and the coaching. … That’s not to take anything away from Dabo Swinney because we know he’s one of the best college coaches there are, but I’m going to say this right now — Ryan Day is coming. … Ryan Day is a star.”

The Buckeyes’ rookie coach has had an unprecedented year, leading OSU to a Big Ten title and undefeated 13-0 record. But Day has bigger aspirations than just an impressive record and conference championship.

The Buckeyes want to win it all this year. And if Day’s able to do so, his rookie season will go down as one of the best in college football coaching history.

Clemson-Ohio State kicks off this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winner advances to the national championship game.