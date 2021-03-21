Luka Garza’s Dad Has Classy Message For Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes crashed and burned out of the NCAA Tournament to 15-seed Oral Roberts on Saturday in the biggest upset of the First Round. The overtime thriller was an absolute shocker to college basketball fans everywhere and set the tone for a wild weekend slate.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Ohio State and head coach Chris Holtmann have plenty to celebrate after an impressive season. The Buckeyes went 21-10, finished 5th in the Big Ten in the regular season and made a daring run to the conference tournament finals just last week.

While many were quick to give Ohio State a hard time for the first round exit, plenty of supporters reached out as well. Even Frank Garza, the father of Iowa star center Luka, took the time to congratulate the Buckeyes on their season, giving a special shoutout for big man E.J. Liddell.

“A shout out to Ohio State and in particular, EJ Liddell for a great season,” Frank Garza tweeted on Saturday night. “I’ve long admired your game #32, and how well you keep your composure on the court. You’re a tireless and fearless warrior, exactly what a post is supposed to be. Congratulations.”

It’s no surprise that Frank would have massive respect for Liddell on the court considering the battles the Ohio State star has had with his son.

But, it’s also particularly classy given the difficult 24 hours Liddell had to go through following the loss. The 20-year-old received frightening and despicable messages on social media, blaming him for the game’s outcome. Ohio State police announced that they would investigate the threats.

“Comments don’t get to me but I just wanna know why,” Liddell wrote on Twitter. “I’ve never done anything to anyone in my life to be approached like this. This is not me saying anything negative about Ohio State fans. I love you all dearly and I’ve felt nothing but appreciated since the first day I stepped on campus.”

For Frank Garza to issue his support to Liddell and the Buckeyes was an overall awesome thing to see and exactly what makes college basketball great. Now, he can turn his focus to his son Luka who moved onto the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament with the Hawkeyes.