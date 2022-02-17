The Spun

Luke Montgomery, Ohio’s No. 1 Recruit, Announces Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, the No. 1 player from the state of Ohio announced his football commitment.

Luke Montgomery, a four-star offensive lineman recruit, is headed to Ohio State. The talented offensive lineman recruit announced his decision while sitting alongside his family at his high school’s gym.

With a series of hats on the table in front of him, Montgomery announced the news.

Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Lind recounted how Ohio State became the frontrunner for the top recruit:

That includes a one-day camp in June, the program’s annual Buckeye Bash and BBQ in late July and games against Oregon, Penn State and Purdue, which allowed him to build a strong relationship with head coach Ryan Day and former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa.

While Studrawa’s firing could have played an impact in Montgomery’s recruitment, he quickly built a rapport with new offensive line coach Justin Frye, who – along with day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis – made the trip to Northwest Ohio on his first day on the job in mid-January to watch Montgomery play basketball.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has never had trouble recruiting – especially in the Buckeyes’ home state.

Montgomery is the No. 73 recruit in the 2022 class and the No. 7 offensive tackle recruit, according to 247Sports.

