Ohio State Transfer Guard Luther Muhammad Names Top 5 Schools

Ohio State transfer guard Luther Muhammad cut his list of schools down to five on Saturday.

The former Buckeyes guard is now just considering Seton Hall, Arizona State, UCLA, West Virginia and New Mexico, per college basketball insider Evan Daniels.

Muhammad spent two years at Ohio State, where he averaged 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He started 56 games for the Buckeyes and played in 64 total contests.

Distance clearly isn’t a concern for the New Jersey native. Three of his transfer options are out west while Seton Hall and West Virginia are a bit closer to home. Muhammad will be making his transfer decision this upcoming Tuesday, Apr. 14th.

The former four-star guard will announce his college decision on Tuesday, Apr. 14th.

The former four-star guard will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA regulations. But there is a chance he gets to play as soon as this year.

The NCAA will vote on the one-time transfer player exception rule in coming weeks. If approved, it would allow transfer players the opportunity to play right away that season. It’s unclear if the rule would immediately apply to transfers this 2020 off-season.

