Mac Jones Sums Up His Thoughts On Ohio State’s Defense

There has not been a defense all year that has been able to slow down Mac Jones and the Alabama offense. Ohio State will be the final unit to get the opportunity to do so.

Ohio State’s defense had its share of struggles early in the season, but has turned in its two best performances in its last two games. The Buckeyes held Northwestern to 10 points in the Big Ten title game and battered Trevor Lawrence in a 49-28 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

This afternoon, Mac Jones was asked about the Ohio State defense, which will try to slow down a Crimson Tide attack that is averaging 48.2 points per game on the season.

Jones told reporters that the Buckeyes don’t run a “super-complicated scheme” but don’t need to because they have big-time talent. He also called the group “the best defense we’ve played this year.”

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones on Ohio State's defense: “They have great players. Not a super-complicated scheme, but it doesn't have to be, because they have great players … it's going to be the best defense we've played this year.” pic.twitter.com/XSyas1z4PH — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 6, 2021

Surveying the Alabama offense, it’s almost unfair to expect any team to try to match up with this group. The Tide have multiple future NFL players on their offensive line, Heisman winner DeVonta Smith out wide, Heisman finalist Jones taking snaps and supercharged running back Najee Harris toting the rock.

Oh yeah, they might also get wide receiver Jaylen Waddle back for Monday’s game. He’s been out since late October with an injury, but is a projected first-round draft pick.

If Ohio State can limit the damage from the Tide offense, it will stand a good chance of winning the national title.