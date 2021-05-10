Former Ohio State football tight end Marcus Baugh is looking for a new home in the NFL.

Baugh didn’t hear his named called in the NFL Draft back in 2018. He went on to sign a deal with the Raiders, though he was waved before the season.

The former Buckeye has since had stops in the Alliance of American Football, with the Carolina Panthers and most recently the Washington Football Team. Unfortunately for Baugh, Washington released him on Monday.

Baugh played in eight games for the Washington Football Team last season. He made one start and finished the year with one catch for two yards. He’s now looking for a new home in the NFL.

We have released TE Marcus Baugh pic.twitter.com/VDjsv3B5hr — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 10, 2021

Marcus Baugh spent four seasons with Ohio State football. After minimal playing time his first two years, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end became a weapon for the Buckeyes during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Baugh caught 55 passes for 607 yards and eight touchdowns throughout his entire college career.

Baugh joined the Buckeyes in 2014, the same year Urban Meyer had Braxton Miller, J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones in the quarterback room. Miller, of course, suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp that year, opening the door for Barrett to take over as the starter.

Barrett went on to lead Ohio State to a 11-1 showing during the regular-season before he went down with a year-ending injury in the season finale against Michigan. The rest is history.

Jones, the team’s third-string quarterback entering the season, beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game, Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and Oregon in the College Football Playoff Championship.

Baugh was along for the entire ride that season, though he played a small role. Years later, and after a rocky start to his professional career, the former Buckeyes tight end is a free agent.