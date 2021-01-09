Mark May Has Blunt Response To Urban Meyer, NFL Rumors

On Saturday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer met with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

Meyer is a legitimate candidate for the Jaguars head coaching vacancy. According to Schefter, the two have been in “regular communication” in recent weeks.

The ESPN insider also revealed that Meyer has been working on putting a coaching staff together in anticipation of landing the Jaguars job. After years at the collegiate level, it sounds like he could be off to the NFL.

One college football analyst doesn’t think that’s a good idea. Mark May questioned whether Meyer is a good fit as an NFL head coach.

“If Urban Meyer is such a great NFL fit why is only one team giving him an interview?” May asked.

May isn’t exactly correct. While Meyer has been most-heavily connected to the Jaguars, another NFL team has shown interest as well.

Multiple reports suggested the Los Angeles Chargers are interested in speaking with Meyer as well.

The longtime Ohio State head coach stepped down following the 2018 season. He’s spent the last two seasons as an analyst, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

After two years away from the sideline, it sounds like he could be making a comeback. Meyer was one of the most successful coaches in college football history.

Of course, that doesn’t guarantee success in the NFL.