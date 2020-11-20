ESPN Analyst Gives Honest Expectation For Ohio State-Indiana Game

College football fans will get treated to one of the best games so far this year when No. 9 Indiana travels to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State this Saturday.

The Hoosiers are 2020’s surprise team through four games. Head coach Tom Allen developed a dynamic quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. in addition to building a strong defensive secondary, capable of limiting some of the conference’s best offenses. Indiana is coming off a 24-0 dismantling of Michigan State last weekend.

But Ohio State looks to be on another level this season. In three games this season, quarterback Justin Fields has 11 touchdowns and 908 yards through the air with just 11 incompletions. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes’ haven’t scored less then 38 points in a game on their way to a 3-0 start. Ohio State didn’t take the field last weekend after a COVID-19 outbreak in Maryland’s locker room prevented the Terrapins from playing.

So although many are hoping for a close game, Mark Sanchez doesn’t think that’s a possibility. On Friday morning’s Get Up, the ESPN analyst dismissed Indiana as a serious threat to Ohio State.

“I know what you’re saying in this one, too. Tom Allen’s got this team playing well. 8 wins last year, they’re off to a 4-0 start. They haven’t been ranked in the top 10 since 1967. But listen, they’re going up against Ohio State. This is where this thing comes to a screeching halt, unfortunately for Indiana,” Sanchez said. “They have the 113th ranked schedule in all of college football this year, that’s not good. The talent is just going to outweigh them. It’s going to be a little too much, it’s going to overwhelm them, so I have Ohio State winning. I think it’s competitive for about a quarter.”

Sanchez makes a compelling argument. The Hoosiers will need just about everything to go right if they hope to knock off one of the best teams in the country. The Buckeyes remain big favorites just 24 hours away from the coin toss.

No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 3 Ohio State kicks off at 12 p.m. ET in Ohio Stadium. The game will be on FOX.