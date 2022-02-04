Look: Mark Sanchez Reveals Why He Didn’t Commit To Ohio State

Coming out of high school, Mark Sanchez was the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country. He ultimately committed to USC in July 2004.

Even though Sanchez seemed like the perfect fit for USC due to his California roots, he actually thought about going elsewhere.

In an interview with Connor O’Gara on the “Saturday Down South” podcast, Sanchez revealed that he nearly committed to Ohio State.

“I remember going to Ohio State,” Sanchez said, per Saturday Tradition. “We’re at The Horseshoe. They put my high school highlight tape on the big screen. They had the band there. I got my Ohio State No. 6 Sanchez jersey and they put Keith Jackson’s voice talking over my highlights … it was awesome. I was ready to go to Ohio State. I was ready to be a Buckeye. Just tell me where to sign, ya know?”

The reason Sanchez ultimately went to USC is because he wasn’t very fond of the weather conditions in Columbus.

“We went into Coach Tressel’s office, he’s got the sweater vest on, and he said, ‘It’s great. Every year we play Michigan right around Thanksgiving and the last 10 years in a row, it snowed for game day. It’s great football weather.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ I looked at my dad and said, ‘Did he just say that it snowed?’ And I’m like, I’m out on that.”

Honestly, it’s tough to fault Sanchez for choosing sunshine over snow. That being said, it would’ve been really interesting to see how his college career would’ve turned out if he went to Ohio State.

Sanchez finished his USC career with 3,965 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He was then selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.