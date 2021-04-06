The Spun

Marvin Harrison Jr. Takes A Big Step At Ohio State

A closeup of an ohio state football helmet.COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: A detail of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison left a lasting impression during a Hall of Fame NFL career, but his son Marvin Harrison Jr. is leaving his own mark.

A four-star recruit and promising wide receiver in his own right, Harrison Jr. signed with Ohio State in the class of 2021. On Tuesday, he became the first Buckeye freshman on the offensive side of the ball to have his “black stripe” removed.

When an OSU player loses the “black stripe” on his helmet, he “officially” becomes a Buckeye. Freshman defensive end Jack Sawyer also earned this honor today alongside Harrison.

A top-100 recruit out of St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, Harrison Jr. is now part of a loaded Ohio State wide receiver corps, which includes returning stars Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, promising youngsters like Jameson Williams, Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and highly-touted freshmen Emeka Egbuka and Jayden Ballard.

In short, it will be tough to earn a lot of reps in this group as a first-year player.

Harrison Jr. seems to be off to a good start though, which is encouraging.


