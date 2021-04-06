Marvin Harrison Jr. Takes A Big Step At Ohio State

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison left a lasting impression during a Hall of Fame NFL career, but his son Marvin Harrison Jr. is leaving his own mark.

A four-star recruit and promising wide receiver in his own right, Harrison Jr. signed with Ohio State in the class of 2021. On Tuesday, he became the first Buckeye freshman on the offensive side of the ball to have his “black stripe” removed.

When an OSU player loses the “black stripe” on his helmet, he “officially” becomes a Buckeye. Freshman defensive end Jack Sawyer also earned this honor today alongside Harrison.

🚨 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 ‼️ Time to leave your own legacy, @MarvHarrisonJr! Welcome to 𝐙𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝟔!#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/BwaY56b2BP — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 6, 2021

A top-100 recruit out of St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, Harrison Jr. is now part of a loaded Ohio State wide receiver corps, which includes returning stars Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, promising youngsters like Jameson Williams, Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and highly-touted freshmen Emeka Egbuka and Jayden Ballard.

In short, it will be tough to earn a lot of reps in this group as a first-year player.

Harrison Jr. seems to be off to a good start though, which is encouraging.