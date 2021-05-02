On Thursday night, the Chicago Bears made the biggest move of the 2021 NFL draft, trading up from No. 20 to No. 11.

Why did the Bears make such a bold move? Well, general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy couldn’t let one of college football’s best quarterbacks get away.

After trading up to No. 11, the Bears promptly drafted former Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields. With a few days to digest the move, reporters asked Nagy when Fields could see the field.

“There’s some observations from all of us as coaches every single day, and just like we would tell any quarterback, when you come in here, you do everything you can to be the best quarterback that you could be,” Nagy said, via NBCSportsChicago.com.

He stopped short of saying Fields would start, but offered some context to the conversation:

“Whether it’s in the meeting room or whether it’s in practice, and everything else will take care of itself. All of those guys are going to do it. And then we just got to decide then when we get to that point, how is he developing and how is everybody doing, and really keeping it as honest as possible with all of those guys. Then when the time is right, I promise you every single person will know including Justin when it’s the right time, and that’s naturally how it happens.”

Fields was easily one of the most talented players in the 2021 draft class, let alone at the quarterback position.

After two stellar years at Ohio State, he’s ready to be a franchise quarterback.