Maurice Clarett Has Blunt Message For Ohio State’s Football Players

After dropping a regular season game for the first time ever under Ryan Day, the majority of the college football world expected Ohio State to come out against Tulsa with a strong sense of urgency. For some reason, that hasn’t been the case at all.

The Buckeyes have just a 13-6 lead over the Golden Hurricane heading into the locker room. That’s disappointing for a team that’s supposed to have a bounce-back performance this afternoon.

Ohio State’s defense has been much better this Saturday, which is a welcoming sign when you consider how bad that unit was against Oregon last week. The offense, however, was very flat in the first half.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has completed just eight passes for 99 yards and an interception. He’ll need to be much better in the second half.

As for the fans in Columbus, it’s pretty obvious they’re not pleased with the Buckeyes’ performance. Even former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett called out the team, tweeting “I might need to go down to the stadium and give the halftime speech.”

I might need to go down to the stadium and give the halftime speech. — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) September 18, 2021

Honestly, a halftime speech from Clarett wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State finished the first half with a Ronnie Hickman interception, so maybe that positive momentum will carry over to the third quarter.

Fans can watch the second half between Ohio State and Tulsa on FS1.