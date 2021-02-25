Watch: Mel Kiper Has Blunt Message For Justin Fields’ Critics

Justin Fields is projected to be a top-1o pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but there are some analysts wondering where he ranks among this quarterback class.

Almost every analyst has Trevor Lawrence ranked as the No. 1 quarterback for this year’s draft. The debate starts at the second spot, as Fields and Zach Wilson are usually the two names thrown in the mix.

While he didn’t get into an argument as to who’s the better prospect, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper made his thoughts on Fields very clear this Thursday morning.

Kiper doesn’t want to hear that Fields doesn’t throw with anticipation. Instead, he wants NFL scouts to project what quarterbacks like Fields could be at the next level.

“You got to throw with anticipation, he has to see guys open. I heard the same thing about Josh Allen and Justin Herbert,” Kiper said on ESPN’s Get Up. “It’s a scout’s job to project. The scouts are critiquing Fields on what they should be doing, and they’re not doing. If they got to see it, they’re not a scout I want. They have to scout with anticipation and project what a player will be.”

Don't come for Justin Fields in front of @MelKiperESPN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FNe0FnK3uv — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 25, 2021

As you can see, Mike Greenberg and Dan Orlovsky were fired up by Kiper’s rant.

Kiper currently has Fields going to the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 7 overall pick in his latest mock draft. This would require the 49ers to trade up.

Fields finished his Ohio State career with 5,373 passing yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He saved his best performance for this year’s semifinal matchup against Clemson, as he threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns.