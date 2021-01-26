Mel Kiper Jr. Explains His Ranking For Justin Fields

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields checks in as the No. 3 quarterback in the 2021 draft class on Mel Kiper’s big board. Why? It’s a bit complicated.

There’s no question former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the top quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s no secret he’ll be selected first overall. But how will the draft shake out following the first pick?

It’s probable another quarterback goes second overall, and it’ll come down to Fields or BYU’S Zach Wilson. Wilson has impressive tape. He has a big arm, pinpoint accuracy and can escape the pocket with ease. He shares a similar playing style to Fields.

Right now, Kiper prefers Wilson over Fields as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. He explained this week Fields had a “hiccup” or two throughout the season while Wilson didn’t really have a bad game.

“It depends who you talk to in the NFL,” Kiper said this week, via Saturday Tradition. “I’ve changed that six times when I was doing this with Fields and Wilson flip flopping. Wilson had such a great year. I had one guy who said Fields, but also said Wilson was spectacular all year. Fields had some hiccups, the Indiana game and the Northwestern game in particular. I know the Northwestern game didn’t have Chris Olave, but still, Wilson didn’t have that hiccup. Against Coastal Carolina, he was good … he didn’t have that subpar game.”

Sure, Justin Fields’ performances versus Indiana and Northwestern weren’t great, but what about his six-touchdown game against a stacked Clemson defense?

Fields has had to play against a much tougher level of competition compared to Zach Wilson’s schedule with BYU. That should be taken into account.

The Fields-Wilson argument will continue on until the 2021 NFL Draft in April.