Mel Kiper Reacts To Justin Fields’ Sugar Bowl Performance

There may have been some questions about Justin Fields’ draft stock heading into the College Football Playoff. He basically answered all of them against Clemson.

Fields threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns in a near flawless performance. He displayed all of his physical tools and showed what he’s capable of when he is playing decisively and getting the ball out quickly.

Even more impressively, Fields did most of this after being knocked out of the game briefly in the first half. He missed a play after taking a big hit to his right side and returned despite being in clear discomfort.

Whatever happens against Alabama in the national championship game, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper thinks Fields has already proven everything he needed to prove heading into the draft process.

“The game we saw him play against Clemson was huge,” Kiper said on SportsCenter, via Saturday Down South. “He’s coming off that injury, the hit, the ribs and the pain and playing through that with grit and determination and the toughness he showed. That’s going to resonate throughout these NFL front offices, personnel departments all the way until the draft day. People know he’s coming into this (national championship) game not 100% against a team, Alabama, that’s going to get after the quarterback. …In the trenches, Ohio State had the advantage against Clemson. They won’t against Alabama. I don’t think it’s critical that Justin Fields played great. He already showed against Clemson just how good he is.”

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence remains the likely No. 1 overall pick, but Fields and BYU’s Zach Wilson are jockeying for the No. 2 quarterback spot. Fields’ big game in the Big Easy might have put him in the lead for now.

We’ll see what he brings to the table against the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday.

Kickoff for Alabama-Ohio State is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.