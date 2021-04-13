Mel Kiper Sees 1 Team Trading Up For Justin Fields

Justin Fields might not be generating as much draft buzz as Mac Jones or Trey Lance, but ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. still believes a team will trade up for the Ohio State product on April 29.

In his latest mock draft, Kiper has the New England Patriots moving up to the No. 10 spot to select Fields. He’d give the franchise a long-term option at quarterback, which is much-needed when you consider the structure of Cam Newton’s deal.

Kiper also pointed out that New England is in a division that is loaded with young talent at the quarterback position. It would make a lot of sense for Bill Belichick to get his a potential-packed gunslinger as well.

“I think it’s the pressure to get that quarterback,” Kiper said on ESPN’s Get Up. “When you’re in a division with Josh Allen, Tua [Tagovailoa] and Zach Wilson, you have to go get someone like Justin Fields, who I think is the second-best quarterback in this draft.”

.@MelKiperESPN sees the Patriots trading up for Justin Fields. "New England, to me, is front and center." pic.twitter.com/4YkzvgqI1a — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 13, 2021

Fields finished his Ohio State career with 5,373 passing yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Despite all his success with the Buckeyes, scouts are unsure if he can develop into a franchise quarterback.

Earlier this year, Kiper had a strong message for scouts who aren’t very high on Fields’ potential.

“You got to throw with anticipation, he has to see guys open. I heard the same thing about Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. It’s a scout’s job to project. The scouts are critiquing Fields on what they should be doing, and they’re not doing. If they got to see it, they’re not a scout I want. They have to scout with anticipation and project what a player will be.”

Kiper has Fields ranked as the second-best quarterback in this year’s draft. We’ll find out where he’ll begin his NFL career later this month.