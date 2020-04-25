One of the top running backs in this year’s draft has finally heard his name called. The Baltimore Ravens selected J.K. Dobbins with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round.

Dobbins had a sensational season in 2019 for the Buckeyes, totaling 2,250 scrimmage yards and 23 touchdowns. He’ll now try to bring that type of production to a Ravens offense that already knows how to pound the football down opponents’ throats.

Even though Dobbins went in the second round as expected, the former Buckeye did slide down the board a little further than people thought. In fact, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons couldn’t believe Dobbins was available toward the end of the second round.

“No cap JK Dobbins the best running back I went against idk how he fell this far whoever gets him is getting a steal,” Parsons wrote on Twitter. That’s high praise from a player who competed against the Ohio State running back on multiple occasions.

Dobbins fell to an excellent situation in Baltimore, so at least he won’t have to worry about finding the right fit.

The Ravens have a crowded backfield at the moment with Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Mark Ingram. That being said, snagging Dobbins this late in the second round is an incredible pick in terms of value.

