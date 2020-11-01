Micah Parsons’ Tweet About Justin Fields Is Going Viral Tonight

Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields has been building off his strong Week 1 performance in tonight’s game against Penn State.

Through three quarters, Fields has hit on 23-of-28 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns. He’s repeatedly made big throws, none bigger than a strike to Chris Olave to put the Buckeyes up 28-13 during the third stanza.

After that toss, Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons, who is opting out of the 2020 season, basically spoke for much of the Nittany Lion fan base with his tweet about Fields.

Keep in mind, Fields was a PSU commit once upon a time.

Justin fields … that’s the tweet 😔 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 1, 2020

There isn’t that much more that needs to be said. Yes, Justin Fields has elite weapons to throw to, a solid offensive line and a run game that has racked up almost 200 yards already tonight.

All of that is true, but it is also true that Fields is special. When he’s playing like this, he’s as good as anyone in the country, even Trevor Lawrence.

Ohio State is 15 minutes away from moving to 2-0 on the season and moving into a first-place tie with Indiana in the Big Ten East.

You can watch the fourth quarter of Ohio State-Penn State on ABC.