Michael Thomas After Urban Meyer Said Good Things About Michigan: "You're Getting Soft Coach"

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Michael Thomas #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with head coach Urban Meyer after catching a 13 yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer tried to butter up Michigan fans this Saturday while on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.

When Meyer was introduced on set this Saturday morning in front of a packed house in Ann Arbor, he complimented Michigan's fan base.

"In all seriousness, one of the great fanbases in college football, part of the great rivalry in college football, much respect," Meyer said.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Michael Thomas had a hilarious reaction to Meyer's comments about Michigan fans. He tweeted, "You're getting soft coach."

Meyer and Thomas had a great run together at Ohio State. The star wideout was on the 2014 team that won the national championship.

Obviously, Meyer didn't really praise Michigan when he was the head coach of Ohio State's football program. That type of behavior would't be tolerated in Columbus.

Now that he's back to being an analyst for FOX, Meyer is trying his best to be objective. That would explain why he referred to Michigan as his biggest early-season surprise during last Saturday's show.

At this rate, it wouldn't be shocking to see Meyer throw Michigan another compliment next week.