Michael Thomas Has A Blunt Message For Dabo Swinney

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney just learned what happens when you poke the bear.

Last week, Swinney ranked the Ohio State Buckeyes 11th on his Amway Coaches Poll ballot. He did not believe they were qualified to be in the top 10 since they only played six games this season.

Well, Swinney is paying the price for that decision. The Tigers are getting blown out by the Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl, as they trail 35-14 at halftime.

As you’d expect, the college football world is making fun of Swinney’s ranking for Ohio State. Some people believe he was downplaying the Buckeyes so his team wouldn’t have to face them in the semifinals.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Michael Thomas certainly believes that narrative, as he just tweeted “I see now why Dabo was trying too hard not to play us.”

Thomas isn’t the only former college football star taking a shot at Swinney for ranking Ohio State as the 11th team in the country.

Reggie Bush also chimed in on the conversation, tweeting “Where did Dabo Swinney rank Ohio State again?”

It’s safe to say Swinney will face a ton of criticism if this score holds up. He can’t bash the Buckeyes all year long and then lose to them when it matters most.

The second half of the Sugar Bowl is just about to start. You can catch all the action on ESPN.