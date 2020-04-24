Michael Thomas Has A Message For Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz

On Thursday night, the New Orleans Saints drafted offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The former Michigan star adds to a stacked offensive line in New Orleans. The Saints haven’t been shit about adding depth to the offensive line and they proved that once again on Thursday night.

Ruiz is a versatile lineman that can play both guard positions and center. He might have to fight for a starting role in 2020, but he’s a highly-touted prospect.

Not long after the Saints made their selection, star wide receiver Michael Thomas had a message for the new rookie. The former Ohio State star made sure Ruiz knows the rivalry bets are on.

“Cesar I going to need them rivalry game bets straight up but most importantly congratulations!” Thomas said on Twitter.

The Saints are consistently one of the top teams in the NFC. New Orleans fans have watched in anger as their team has come so close to the NFC title game in recent years.

Head coach Sean Payton and company are hoping Ruiz can help them finally get over the hump.

New Orleans will enter the 2020 season as one of the favorites in the NFC once again.