Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone…” Khan said in a statement.

Following that announcement, one of Meyer’s former players went on Twitter to show their support for him. Former Ohio State wide receiver Michael Thomas believes Meyer’s future as a head coach is still bright.

“Urban will bounce back,” Thomas tweeted on early Thursday morning. “I understand misery loves company.”

Thomas played a key role in Ohio State’s championship run in 2015. His bond with Meyer has been strong ever since then.

Meyer has proven multiple times that he can coach at the collegiate level. While it’s possible that he could eventually have success at the pro level, the way he handled his first year with the Jaguars was tough to watch.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future has in store for Meyer.