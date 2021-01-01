Michael Thomas Is Ready For Ohio State vs. Clemson Tonight

In just a few hours, Ohio State and Clemson will meet in the Sugar Bowl for a rematch of their College Football Playoff semifinal contest from last season.

Before the game kicks off, former Ohio State and Clemson players have been posting on social media. They are pumped to watch their alma maters battle it out for the right to play in the national title.

Add former Buckeyes star Michael Thomas to that mix. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver posted a one-word message for the game tonight.

“Mood,” he said over a video that showed Ohio State taking down Alabama in the Sugar Bowl en route to winning a national title over Oregon.

Thomas – and the rest of the Ohio State faithful – are hoping this Buckeyes team can repeat history and take down Clemson tonight.

The Tigers enter as a slight favorite after winning the ACC. Ohio State nearly knocked off Clemson last year, but a few controversial calls cost the Buckeyes the win.

Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are two of the best in the country. For their respective teams to win tonight, they’ll need to play flawless football.

Ohio State and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.