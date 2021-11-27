Michael Thomas Reacts To Garrett Wilson’s Insane Touchdown Catch

Not even the snow can slow down Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson. During the second quarter of the Michigan game, the junior wideout made an exceptional catch to give his team an early 10-7 lead.

Despite dealing with tight coverage from Michigan cornerback Vincent Gray, Wilson managed to haul in a beautiful throw from Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The ball was placed where only Wilson could catch it.

The replays that were shown on the broadcast were remarkable to watch. Wilson basically snagged the ball with his right hand before bringing it into his chest.

What made this catch even better was the fact that Wilson managed to complete the process of a catch while falling into the end zone for a touchdown.

Check it out:

What a catch by Garrett Wilson 👀 Buckeyes take the lead. (via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/J6UUhAY1J4 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 27, 2021

Wilson’s touchdown catch was so impressive that former Ohio State star Michael Thomas raved about it on Twitter.

“S*** gives me chills,” Thomas tweeted. “Garrett Wilson, go get it EVERYTIME!”

Shit gives me chills! @GarrettWilson_V go get it EVERYTIME! — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 27, 2021

Thomas, a former Offensive Player of the Year, knows a thing or two about making tough catches. The fact that he’s this impressed by Wilson speaks volumes about the Ohio State product’s talent.

Wilson came into this Saturday’s matchup with 939 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. He currently has two receptions for 35 yards and a score this afternoon.