Michigan Commit: “I Want To Kick The S*** Out Of Ohio State”

It seems like each and every offseason, a new Michigan incoming freshman has a bold message for the team’s rivalry with Ohio State.

That continued this week when Wolverines commit Tristan Bounds issued a strong take about the Buckeyes. The three-star recruit said he wants to win national championships and take down the Buckeyes in the process.

In an interview this week with The Wolverine’s EJ Holland, Bounds said he wants to “kick the s*** out of Ohio State.” It’s a bold take from the incoming freshman.

Considering Michigan’s recent play against Ohio State, the Wolverines don’t have a lot of room to talk. However, Bounds hasn’t experienced a loss at the hand of the Buckeyes – at least not yet.

Here’s more of what he had to say, via Eleven Warriors.

“After I take a couple days to take it in and realize what I really just did, and that’s commit to one of the best universities in the country as well as a football powerhouse, I’m definitely going to get on the recruiting trail hard. I’ve been pretty adamant about this. I don’t want to lose any games. I want to win national championships. I want to kick the shit out of Ohio State. Those are my goals. The best class that we can get is going to help us do that.”

Ohio State hasn’t lost to Michigan since 2011, winning eight straight games against the Wolverines.

Last year, the Wolverines were favored over the Buckeyes heading into the 2019 season. Unfortunately for Michigan, Ohio State used a dominant performance to win 56-27.

What will this year’s rivalry game have in store?