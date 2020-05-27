ESPN is going to be airing a replay of the 2003 Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Miami tomorrow, but Buckeyes legend Mike Doss is already trash-talking.

In a recent video chat with ESPN that included Miami great Jonathan Vilma, Doss decided to have some fun at the former Hurricane’s expense. As soon as he logged into the chat, he revealed he was standing next to a statue of himself holding the national championship trophy.

Vilma tried to get the better of Doss at first. He asked, “Mike, why do you and the ‘bobblehead’ got the same size head?”

But Doss was ready and told him he could have a statue like his on one condition. “Hey Vilma,” he said. “You can have one of these if you win another national championship.”

Mike Doss didn't have to do Jonathan Vilma like that 🤣 The 2003 @OhioStateFB x @CanesFootball championship game at the @Fiesta_Bowl airs tomorrow on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/vgeV1Aw6h0 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) May 27, 2020

Doss was the Defensive MVP of the 2003 Fiesta Bowl. Perhaps the most famous play of his career was a 35-yard interception return on a deflected pass off Miami QB Ken Dorsey.

Ohio State would score on their ensuing drive, tying the game at 7-7. The Buckeyes would not lose the lead again until first overtime, and won the game 31-24 in second overtime to win the national title.

Don’t feel too sorry for Vilma, though. He already has a national title from the 2002 Rose Bowl the year before.

Are you going to watch the replay of Mike Doss and the Buckeyes against Vilma and the Hurricanes tomorrow?