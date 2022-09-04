Mike Greenberg Is Getting Crushed For His Tweet About Ohio State's Offense

It took Mike Greenberg just a few minutes into the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game to tweet something ridiculous about the Buckeyes offense.

Following the Buckeyes' first touchdown of the game, Greenberg went as far to say Ohio State has one of the best offenses "we have seen in some time."

Okay then.

"Ohio State doesn’t just have the best offense in the country. They have one of the best offenses we have seen in some time. Holding them under thirty will be a monumental achievement, if anyone does it this year. #OhioState #ND," he said.

That generational offense Greenberg is referring to has just seven points in almost two full quarters of play right now.

The Buckeyes currently trail Notre Dame 10-7, but they're knocking on the door in Fighting Irish territory late in the first half.

