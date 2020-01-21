Mike Vrabel Reacts To Kerry Coombs Leaving For Ohio State

Ohio State made a splash on Monday afternoon by hiring Kerry Coombs to be the program’s next defensive coordinator. He’ll replace Jeff Hafley, who left to become the head coach at Boston College.

Coombs already has a preexisting relationship with the Buckeyes. Prior to his recent stint as the secondary coach for the Tennessee Titans, he spent six seasons in Columbus as an assistant coach.

The addition of Coombs is crucial for the Buckeyes’ defense, meanwhile the Titans are left trying to figure out who will replace him on their coaching staff.

Even though it stings for Tennessee to lose an important part of its staff, head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear that he’s happy for Coombs.

“I never want to be the coach that keeps people from doing what they want to do,” Vrabel said. “I’m happy for Kerry, and he’s on his way to Columbus.”

That’s a classy response from Vrabel, who is coming off an improbable postseason run with the Titans.

Not only will the Titans have to replace Coombs as their secondary coach, the front office will have to find a new defensive coordinator. Dean Pees announced his retirement shortly after the AFC Championship.

As for Ohio State, the coaching staff can now get to work since it filled the void left at defensive coordinator.

The Buckeyes should be among the early favorites to win next year’s national championship.