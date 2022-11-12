Look: Miyan Williams Gestured To Ohio State Fans While Being Carted Off

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams had to be carted off the field during the first half of today's game against Indiana.

Williams suffered an apparent leg injury in the second quarter. His status for the rest of the game is unclear at the moment.

As Williams was being carted off the field, he threw up the O-H sign to the crowd at Ohio Stadium. He also gave the fans a thumbs up.

Hopefully, this is a sign that Williams avoided a serious injury.

Williams was having an exceptional game prior to being carted off the field. He finished the first half with 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

The Buckeyes are already down TreVeyon Henderson at running back. He has been dealing with a knee injury for the past two weeks.

Ohio State's backfield will be anchored by Dallan Hayden in the second half.

The Buckeyes lead 28-7 over the Hoosiers.