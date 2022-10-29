Miyan Williams Has 2-Word Message For Ohio State Fans After Injury

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 22: Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) carries the football during the first quarter of the college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 22, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams had to exit this Saturday's game against Penn State due to an injury. Moments ago, he provided an update on his status.

Williams posted the following message on Twitter: "All good."

This is encouraging news for the Buckeyes. There wasn't much clarity on Williams' situation during the actual game.

It was reported that Williams suffered an apparent right hand injury. However, the severity of it was unknown.

The Buckeyes will probably run tests on the junior's hand before he returns to the field.

For now though, Ohio State fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Williams entered Week 9 as Ohio State's leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. TreVeyon Henderson did a great job of stepping up when Williams went down.

Henderson had 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. As a whole, Ohio State dropped 44 points on Penn State.