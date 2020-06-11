ESPN Names No. 1 Player Still Available In The MLB Draft

The MLB Draft doesn’t have nearly the fanfare of the NFL or NBA versions, but yesterday it gave us something to break up the sports-less calendar. Rounds 2-through-5 are set to take place today.

The Draft was shortened to just five rounds this year. This move coincides with a large-scale paring down of the minor league system. Unfortunately, fewer players are getting the opportunity to live out their baseball dreams going forward.

With the focus back on tonight’s continuation of the draft, there are plenty of strong prospects left on the board. The Detroit Tigers lead off with the first pick of the second round, and No. 38 overall tonight.

We don’t know who the Tigers will take in that spot. The No. 1 player on ESPN analyst Kiley McDaniel’s board is a big-time catcher out of Ohio State: Dillon Dingler.

#Buckeyes All-American catcher Dillon Dingler wasn’t selected in the first round of the MLB Draft tonight, and ESPN’s @PerezEd couldn’t believe it. He’s the top rated player on the board heading into tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/tC2CiOKhDG — Brendan Gulick (@brendangulick22) June 11, 2020

“He popped up in the fall as a big backstop who has plus raw power and arm strength from an above-average defensive catcher,” McDaniel says. “His contact came and went in the spring, but scouts who got a good look at Dingler were raving about him.”

McDaniel has him ranked as the No. 19 prospect overall, so there is a ton of value there for any team that takes him at this point.

Arizona State infielder Spencer Torkelson was the first player off the board to the Tigers. NC State catcher Patrick Bailey was the first at the position to go, at No. 13 to the San Francisco Giants, while high school catcher Tyler Soderstrom was picked No. 26 by the Oakland Athletics. Arizona’s Austin Wells went No. 28 to the New York Yankees, and high schooler Drew Romo was selected No. 35 by the Colorado Rockies.

The MLB Draft starts back up at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

