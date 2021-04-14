Nate Burleson Names Most ‘Disrespected’ NFL Draft Prospect

Justin Fields has been a hot topic of conversation recently. After ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky reported that NFL teams had concerns about the quarterback’s work ethic, debate raged about the former Ohio State star’s potential in professional football.

Since Orlovsky cleared up what he meant, the discussion has settled, but Fields still finds himself lower in draft rankings than many think he should be. While Trevor Lawrence is the near unanimous first overall pick, Zach Wilson, and even Mac Jones and Trey Lance, have be mentioned as potential options over the former Buckeyes quarterback.

It’s for that reason that former NFL wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson called Fields the most disrespected player in this year’s draft class.

“I feel like he’s over-analyzed,” Burleson said of Fields on Wednesday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “At this point, we were talking about Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields for so long. Just look back at his resume, not just in college, not just in high school, but ever since he was young, this dude was lighting up quarterback competitions. His dad would take him to camps and he would walk away with the trophy, with the belt. Yet, we’re still questioning whether he’s going to be legit in the league. I feel like Justin Fields, wherever he lands, wherever he goes, he’s going to shock people. He’s going to play his rookie year. He’s not going to be one of those guys sitting behind a vet.”

Fields went through his second Pro Day on Wednesday, in front of a handful of NFL teams. Although the event wasn’t televised, the Buckeyes star seemingly impressed and set himself up well for later this month.

With the NFL Draft just over two weeks away, Fields will be one of the most intriguing names to watch prior to April 29.

