NCAA Rules On Waiver For Former Ohio State 5-Star DJ Carton

Two months ago, Ohio State point guard D.J Carton, one of the top transfers on the college basketball market, announced his new commitment.

The former five-star recruit announced his plans to finish his college basketball career at Marquette. The elite guard missed part of the 2019-20 season while dealing with mental health issues.

While he missed time during his freshman season, Marquette received some great news about the team’s latest addition. The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that Carton is immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season.

Despite transferring this offseason, the No. 4 point guard recruit from the 2019 class can represent his new team immediately. It’s a major win for the Golden Eagles, who have a major hole to fill at the guard spot.

BREAKING: The NCAA has granted @DJCarton a waiver and he is immediately eligible to play for #mubb in 2020-21 after transferring from Ohio State. Averaged 10.4 ppg. in 20 appearances last season and has three years of eligibility with MU. pic.twitter.com/cPYlZ7rI6Y — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) June 17, 2020

Markus Howard, who led the Golden Eagles for years, is off to the NBA. After pouring in over 27 points per game last season, Howard’s departure from the team leaves a massive gap in scoring.

Only one other player from Marquette offered double-digit points during the 2019-20 college basketball season. Senior guard Sacar Anim averaged 13.1 points per game last season.

Carton, an Iowa native, averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game as a freshman with the Buckeyes. He played in 20 games at Ohio State.

He was the No. 4 point guard recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Now he’s gets an opportunity to take over for one of the best guards the Big East has seen in recent years.