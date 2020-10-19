Nebraska Fans React To Scott Frost’s Starting Quarterback Decision

Scott Frost has finally made a decision on Nebraska football’s starting quarterback ahead of the Huskers’ Week 1 game versus the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey engaged in an intense quarterback competition during the off-season. Reports indicated the two were neck-and-neck heading into the start of the Big Ten’s 2020 season. Frost has finally made his decision.

Nebraska football has named Martinez its starting quarterback for the Huskers’ 2020 season opener. The decision isn’t all too surprising. Martinez has been the starter the past two seasons, and has shown flashes of brilliance along the way. Frost is hoping the junior quarterback can progress in the passing game this season.

Nebraska football fans are sending in their reactions to Frost’s starting quarterback decision. It looks like the Huskers are excited about the quarterback decision, but there still isn’t much separation between Martinez and McCaffrey. Take a look at a few reactions to Monday’s breaking news in the tweets below.

Adrian Martinez is official the starter‼️ #2AM⭐️ x #GBR☠️ — Husker Recruiting | Nebraska CFB (@Husker_FB247) October 19, 2020

Frost: "I don't know how much separation there is." On difference between Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey at QB. #Huskers — Andrew Ward (@AndrewWardKLKN) October 19, 2020

Frost says he considers Nebraska having two first-string quarterbacks and that there isn't much separation between Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey. Adds that if McCaffrey were the one with two years of experience, he would probably be the starter. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) October 19, 2020

Adrian Martinez just seems like a good kid—smart, articulate, and likable. Can't wait to watch him play on Saturday. #gbr — Meg (@hotmesshusker) October 19, 2020

It doesn’t look like the door has closed on Luke McCaffrey eventually winning the quarterback gig. Patience was running out for Adrian Martinez by the end of last season. He’ll likely be on a short leash this upcoming Big Ten season.

Scott Frost has remained committed to Martinez over the years, though. It looks like that commitment is sticking heading into the 2020 season.

Nebraska football begins its season this Saturday when the Huskers travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.