New Date Announced For Ohio State, Michigan Game

On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten released its full schedule for the upcoming football season – with conference-only games on the slate.

Aside from a conference-only schedule, the Big Ten will play just 10 games this season. Oh, and the biggest game of the year which is usually reserved for the final week of the season has a new date.

That’s right, Ohio State and Michigan won’t be the final game of the season. Instead, The Game, will be played nearly a full month earlier than generally scheduled.

Ohio State and Michigan will take the field for their contest on October 24. You can see the full 2020 Big Ten schedule below.

The football schedule starts as early as the weekend of Sept. 5 with final games slated for Nov. 21 to align with academic calendars. The Big Ten Football Championship Game remains scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium, though it could be moved as late as Dec. 19. pic.twitter.com/vWp3OSifBc — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 5, 2020

Other notable games include: Michigan and Michigan State on October 3, with Penn State-Michigan on September 19, Penn State-Ohio State on November 7 and Wisconsin-Iowa on November 14.

Before their game against each other, both Michigan and Ohio State have relatively tough tests. The Wolverines will face off against an Indiana team that improved immensely from 2018 to 2019.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes face off against an always tough Michigan State program. Ohio State has had trouble with Mark Dantonio and the Spartans. However, with Dantonio gone, perhaps the Buckeyes can take advantage.

In the weeks leading up to the game, Michigan has a bye week before that game against Indiana. Ohio State has a bye week, then a contest against Nebraska and MSU before taking on the Wolverines.

All eyes will be on October 24.