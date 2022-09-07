New Details Emerge From Ryan Day's Contract

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 18, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

In May, Ohio State and Ryan Day agreed to a two-year contract extension. That deal keeps him in Columbus through the 2028 season.

On Wednesday, Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch provided an update on Day's contract.

Under this new deal, Day will make an annual salary of $9.5 million. That's a nice raise for the 43-year-old coach.

Of course, Ohio State's contract for Day includes a buyout clause.

If an NFL team or another college football program hires Day before Feb. 1, 2023, it'll have to pay Ohio State $5 million. That price decreases by $500,000 the following year.

By February of 2025, Day's buyout will drop to $3 million. It'll then decline by $1 million per year for the next two years.

Day's previous contract had a $2.5 million buyout.

Since taking over as the head coach of the Buckeyes in 2019, Day has a 35-4 record.

As long as Day continues to lead Ohio State to Big Ten titles, he'll have a home in Columbus.