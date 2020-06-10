NFL Analyst Compares Ohio State Star CB To Current NFL All-Pro

Ohio State has staked a claim as “DBU” in the college football world in recent years. Multiple Buckeye cornerbacks have been first-round picks and established themselves as budding NFL stars.

Shaun Wade appears to be the next in line. Last season, he primarily played the slot, with first-round picks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette manning the outside. Wade will have a chance to play out there this fall and show off more of his skill set.

NFL.com analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah has been studying some of the best players in college football this offseason, and he unveiled his scouting report on Wade today. Jeremiah thinks Wade could have been a first-rounder if he declared this year, and added that he may wind up being CB1 in 2021.

Additionally, Jeremiah’s player comparison for the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Wade is a flattering one: Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, who played corner and safety at Alabama, was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro with Pittsburgh last season.

I don’t have a perfect comparison for Wade, but I see some similarities to Minkah Fitzpatrick when he was coming out of Alabama. Both guys can play all over the secondary. They possess outstanding instincts and toughness. Fitzpatrick had noticeably better ball skills, but I’m hopeful Wade will make some strides this fall to improve in that area. Teams were split on where Fitzpatrick would best fit at the next level. Some thought he would be an elite nickel back, others liked him at free safety and a few believed he could hold up outside at cornerback. After moving around during his brief time with the Dolphins, he settled in at free safety for the Steelers after being traded to Pittsburgh early last season. I believe teams will have similar discussions about Wade. I’m hoping he will land with the right team, one that will find the perfect role for him.

Last year, Wade compiled 26 tackles (four for loss), eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, a pair of sacks and one interception.

Additionally, Wade’s controversial ejection likely played a major role in Ohio State’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson, so the former five-star recruit should have some extra motivation to have a strong 2020.

