Most prognosticators think Justin Fields will be one of the first players taken in next year’s NFL Draft. Interestingly, one prominent analyst thinks he compares best with a QB who went in the fourth round.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, a former league scout, published an in-depth scouting report on Fields earlier today. The entire piece is worth a read, but one of the things that stood out most was who Jeremiah said Fields reminded him of.

“I see a lot of similarities to Dak Prescott when he was coming out of Mississippi State,” Jeremiah wrote. “Both play the position with a physicality and toughness that I admire. Dak was similarly effective in the QB run game, and they both possess the playmaking skills to bail out a bad play call.

“Dak made tremendous strides as a passer during his final season in college, and I expect to see similar improvement from Fields in 2020.”

Additionally, Jeremiah praised Fields’ ability to throw accurately on the move and “with anticipation and accuracy on drive throws down the field.” He added that Fields is a proficient runner who must improve his vision and clean up his footwork.

Fields has a lot to work with at the position. He can make every throw and he’s an incredible athlete. For someone who was operating in a new system and environment last season, his production was outstanding. I thought his play did slip a little bit at the end of the year, due to a knee injury suffered against Penn State (he said he suffered an MCL sprain on the final play of the game). His return to full health, plus the added time in head coach Ryan Day’s offense, should lead to an even better season in 2020.

Jeremiah’s analysis came from watching tape of three Ohio State regular season games: Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

Fields threw for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns last season after transferring to OSU from Georgia. He added 484 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Ohio State won the Big Ten championship before losing to Clemson in the College Football Playoff.