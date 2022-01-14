NFL Analyst Thinks Garrett Wilson Is Perfect Fit For 1 NFL Team

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is pretty much a lock to go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With that said, it sounds like there’s one team in particular that would be the perfect fit for him.

On the latest episode of the “Can’t Wait” podcast, Dane Brugler of The Athletic shared his thoughts on what the New York Jets might do with one of their first-round picks. He believes the Jets could use one of their top picks on Wilson.

“Hearing what LaFleur wants in that offense … I think Garrett Wilson fits that to a T,” Brugler said.

Wilson would give Mike LaFleur’s offense yet another intriguing weapon. He’d also take some of the pressure off Corey Davis.

In his final season with the Buckeyes, Wilson had 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

As of now, Wilson is considered a top-15 prospect by most draft analysts. If he has a strong showing at his pro day and the NFL Combine, his stock will only increase.

Wilson isn’t the only Ohio State wide receiver who’s projected to be a first-round pick this year. Chris Olave is also an intriguing prospect who should hear his name called early in the draft.