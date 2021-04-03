Joel Klatt Ranks His Top 10 Quarterbacks In 2021 NFL Draft

We are less than a month from the 2021 NFL Draft. The current state of the quarterback position has dominated talk, with five players in play to go in the top 10.

We know Trevor Lawrence is going No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The New York Jets seem pretty locked in on BYU‘s Zach Wilson at No. 2. Beyond that, it is anyone’s guess, with the San Francisco 49ers‘ trade up to No. 3.

Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, and Alabama‘s Mac Jones are all possibilities at that spot, and could go in any order. Jones has been the most heavily rumored to be the Niners’ pick in recent days, which has caused a lot of consternation in conjunction with anonymous coach and scout criticisms of Fields.

Joel Klatt is still a Fields believer. The FS1 analyst has had plenty of interaction with Ohio State during his two years with the Buckeyes, and he has Fields right where he was for many before the 2020 season: behind Lawrence.

NFL Draft season is finally here! 🏈🎉@JoelKlatt ranks his top 10 QBs in this year’s NFL Draft, breaking down both what he loves and what critique he has for each prospect ⬇ pic.twitter.com/e5PcrgCUCC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) March 25, 2021

Klatt released his full Top 10 quarterback rankings, breaking down his thoughts on the draft’s most intriguing players. His list:

Trask, Mond, and Mills have all gotten plenty of second round talk, so the top of the first may not be the only quarterback-heavy portion of this year’s draft.

On Friday afternoon, Klatt took to Twitter to address the Fields criticism. He only has good things to say about the Buckeyes standout.

“Gus, Jenny, and I called 10 Ohio State games over the past two seasons. I never once heard anyone mention Justin Fields as a marginal worker… In fact, I heard the exact opposite… He fought to get on the field and he fought to stay on the field… DRAFT HIM!”

The 2021 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29.

[FOX College Football]